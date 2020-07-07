Colorado Springs driver charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after pedestrian killed

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man attempting to cross the street Monday night in Colorado Springs died after he was hit by a car and now the driver faces multiple charges.

The Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) were called to a crash involving a Volkswagen and a pedestrian at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and Swope Avenue around 10:48 p.m.

According to officers, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. The pedestrian was 44-year-old Kevin Davis of Colorado Springs.

Police determined that a silver Volkswagen was driving westbound on East Platte Avenue when it struck Davis as he was attempting to cross East Platte Avenue.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Mersudin Mahmutovic, remained on scene. Officers learned that Mahmutovic was impaired and was taken into custody for driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving resulting in death, and vehicular homicide.

According to CSPD, this is the 18th traffic fatality and the fourth pedestrian to be killed in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2019, there were 22 traffic fatalities.