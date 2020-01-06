Colorado Springs dog owners threatened with fake letter

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are warning people about a fake letter circulating.

A letter stating owners dog(s) are barking too loud is being sent to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs. CSPD and HSPPR said it did not originate from them.

According to HSPPR, if neighbors make a noise complaint against your dog(s) with Animal Law Enforcement (ALE), they have the option to remain anonymous or attach their names to an official warning. If they wish to remain anonymous, ALE will send a Notice of Noisy Pet Complaint to your residence. This notification will include a specific Activity Number for reference; however, it is simply a notice that there has been a complaint, and there is no fine or information on further action at this time.

If someone receives an official warning in-person or left at their home by the ALE team, it will list the name of the person who filed the complaint. Once an official warning is given, if the person receives another warning in the next six months, they could be issued a fine starting at $50 for a first offense.

If people have any questions about any correspondence they received that seems to be coming from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, please call 719-302-8798.