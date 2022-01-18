Colorado Springs cleaning lady arrested for multiple thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A house cleaner has been arrested for multiple thefts while working in homes in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Detectives assisted patrol officers in a theft investigation. The investigation revealed that 48-year-old Beryl Elizabeth Pippert (Giesler) had stolen jewelry from the victim who had employed Pippert to clean the victim’s home.

Pippert was arrested without incident the same day, and further investigation revealed a stolen item from another victim who had employed Pippert as a cleaner. Detectives located additional items suspected to be stolen from other unknown victims.

CSPD believes there may be additional victims who are unaware that they are missing items or who have not reported the thefts. If a victim employed Beryl Pippert, and they are missing items please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department by email at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov. In the email, please include your name and contact information, a case report number if one was made, a list of the missing items, and a time frame when Pippert was employed. Detectives will follow up as soon as available.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.