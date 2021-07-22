Colorado Springs City-wide “Honk & Wave for Team USA”

The sun shines above an image of the Olympic rings at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Friday, the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games Tokyo, more than 20 different organizations at nearly 20 different locations across Colorado Springs will participate in a community-wide “Honk & Wave for Team USA” as a celebration of Colorado Springs’ unique connection to the U.S. Olympic movement and identity as “Olympic City USA.”

Held across two time-slots – morning, from 6:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch-time, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – the “Honk & Wave for Team USA” marks the third straight Olympic Games the Colorado Springs community has participated in the event (Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018). This year, the event will include organizations and participants at nearly 20 different intersections spread out across the city.

Location highlights include:

Broadmoor World Arena, USA Hockey and U.S. Figure Skating, Venetucci Blvd. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Venetucci Blvd. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30-11:45 a.m. City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave., 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave., 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Airport, outside of terminal, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

outside of terminal, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. and Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30 a.m.-noon and 11:30-11:45 a.m. respectively

Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. and Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30 a.m.-noon and 11:30-11:45 a.m. respectively Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Vermijo Avenue and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Vermijo Avenue and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mountain Metropolitan Transit, Hancock Exp. and Fountain Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hancock Exp. and Fountain Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center, 21 st Street and Cimarron St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

21 Street and Cimarron St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Colorado Ave. and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Colorado Ave. and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and USA Boxing, Cimarron St. and Sierra Madre St., 8-8:30 a.m.

Tokyo Games Fast Facts: