Colorado Springs city officials release status update for Thursday, Dec. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — City leaders are providing further guidance on what city and county crews are doing as well as what residents should do following Wednesday’s winter wind event.

THURSDAY MORNING’S FOCUS

Currently, City Public Works and Forestry are working in tandem with a focus on the Old Colorado City area. The City will clear trees that are blocking public rights of way. Property owners are responsible for their own debris and downed trees. The City WILL NOT pick up private yard debris. Private trees that have fallen into the right of way will be cleared from the right of way, and neatly stacked in the property owner’s yard.

To report a downed tree, in a public right of way use the GoCOS! mobile app (coloradosprings.gov/gocos) (App Store link) (Play Store link).

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.

To report a downed tree on a power line, call your electric provider. Do not touch the tree. Colorado Springs Utilities at 448-4800

A list of resources for clearing private yard debris is available at www.coloradosprings.gov/winterwind.

2-1-1 resource:

According to the city, 9-1-1 resources are being inappropriately flooded by non-emergent calls. Do not call 9-1-1 for recovery resources unless there is a threat to safety. The City and County are offering 2-1-1 as a resource for residents looking for assistance with recovery. Do Not Call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.

Downed power lines and what to do:

Residents should be on the lookout for fallen power lines or trees that have come into contact with a power line.

Downed power lines can look relatively harmless, but don’t be fooled. They likely carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or possibly death. IF you see this, stay away from the line and/or tree, and immediately call your local utility company or call 911.

Here are some safety tips to help you stay safe around downed power lines:

If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and avoid touching it.

The proper way to move away from the line is to shuffle with small steps, keeping your feet together and on the ground at all times. This will minimize the potential for a strong electric shock. Electricity wants to move from a high voltage zone to a low voltage one—and it could do that through your body.

If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with the downed line, do not touch the person. You could become the next victim. Call 911 instead.

Do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything in contact with the line by using another object such as a broom or stick. Even normally non-conductive materials like wood or cloth, if slightly wet, can conduct electricity and electrocute you.

Be careful not to put your feet near water where a downed power line is located.

Do not drive over downed lines.

If you are in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed line, stay in the vehicle. Honk your horn for help and tell others to stay away from your vehicle.

Do not touch or attempt to move wires that might not normally be electrically charged as the high winds may have brought then into contact high voltage lines.

Warming shelter:

The warming shelter has closed.

Currently, City and County parks are assessing damage. Officials say response will take time.