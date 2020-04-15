Colorado Springs City Council sees roadmap to reopening, timeline still unknown

COLORADO SPRINGS – The angst in society is building. The desire to go back to normal, or what normal will be on the other side of a pandemic. When it happens is not so clear but a road map for how it will start became clear Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs City Council was briefed on the latest COVID–19 data for El Paso County. It showed deaths were decreasing as a proportion of the areas cases and the curve was flattening–new COVID–19 patients becoming hospitalized is now doubling every five days, rather than every one or two when the pandemic first began in the Pikes Peak Region.

“We have to continue this trend over the next ten days and I think if the Governor sees that trend continuing then we’ll see a pullback on some of that order,” said Mayor John Suthers.

Governor Jared Polis ordered people to “stay-at-home” on March 25 with limted exceptions. On April 6, the order was extended to April 26.

Suthers says, he believes it’s data like what was shown to City Council that gives Colorado’s chief executive that confidence.

Public Health Experts say the reason the “curve” is flattening, is unequivocal–physical distancing and staying at home is working and needs to continue if, in fact, normalcy is to be achieved.

“We have confidence from the public health department that if we do [physical distancing], then the positive results will come. We can start to transition slowly and thoughtfully back to where we want to be as a community,” said Dr. Leon Kelly, the Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health and Environment. “The worst thing you can do is blow it all one step from the finish line.”

Kelly showed city council the four phases he believes society should take and in some ways, already is, to deal with the pandemic:

Phase I: Slow the Spread (Where we are now)

Phase one should begin when community spread is detected. Population-level controls like extensive physical distancing in order to save lives, allow the health care system to build capacity and understand the disease, in this case COVID–19

Phase II: Reopen Deliberately and Incrementally (What government leaders are planning for)

Phase II begins when the spread is controlled and there is a sustained reduction in new cases. Contact tracing, testing are needed to track where and how the virus is being spread. Physical distancing can be reduced in some settings, like businesses and schools. It is a step-by-step return to normal without large crowds. Keeping people most at-risk from the disease seperate from the public is still necessary.

Phase III: Establish protection and lift all restrictions (Where we want to be)

This can take place when there are effective treatments or vaccines widely available. Case-level control will continue and deploying treatments and vaccines must be phased into a community. This is where normal social gatherings can return.

Phase IV: Prepare for the next pandemic

Dr. Kelly says we should already be thinking about this. National action is needed to establish a surge capacity for hospitals, and other health care providers. The country should establish priorities for infectious disease response and accelerate vaccine and treatment development technologies. A national forecasting system should be created for diseases and there should be a nation-wide standard for preparation and response.

Kelly says, these are the steps but the timeline to implement them is not clear yet. He hopes, come the end of April, the trajectory of Colorado is better known, as well as the capacity for hospitals is more substantial.

“There’s no doubt that what people have done in their daily lives and daily activities has saved lives and not only that but put us on a path to where we want to be,” Kelly said.