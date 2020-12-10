Colorado Springs City Council recommends candidate to fill vacant D-6 seat

COLORADO SPRINGS – At a special work session on Tuesday, Colorado Springs’ City Council interviewed candidates and made a recommendation to fill Councilmember Andy Pico’s District 6 seat in January.

Andy Pico was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in November and will be representing District 16 starting in January. The selected candidate will fill the remainder of the term through the April election.

The City Council interviewed four candidates. There were originally eight verified candidates slated for interview but by the time the Work Session had begun four had withdrawn their applications. Each candidate had 10 minutes to expand upon what was in their resume and the applicant questions.

After much discussion with the candidates, Council ultimately decided their majority recommendation to be Department of Transportation specialist, James “Mike” O’Malley. In January, following Councilmember Pico’s formal resignation, an official vote and appointment will be set to swear Mr. O’Malley onto the Colorado Springs’ City Council.

“As I look back on my career, it has become clear that service to country and service to community is my passion, at each milestone in my career giving more has always been the right answer.” – Mike O’Malley

This is still only a recommendation from City Council until a formal vote can take place in January following Councilmember Andy Pico’s official resignation from Council.

James “Mike” O’Malley moved to Colorado Springs in July of 2019 to represent the Office of the Secretary of Transportation at NORAD & USNORTHCOM. He has extensive experience with the Department of Transportation and is a retired Captain in the Navy Reserves. He lists his hobbies as Grandfather, Golf, Hiking, and Skiing.