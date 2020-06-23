Colorado Springs City Council prepares for public comment on Police Oversight Committee, vote unlikely Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS–In their third conservation on the matter in as many weeks, the Colorado Springs City Council discussed how a police oversight committee will be created.

The Monday workshop, even with technical difficulties, began early in an effort to maximize the time to hash out the details. City Attorney Wynetta Massey guided the conversation with questions she needed to be answered from the council in order to form an ordinance to be voted on.

With a dissenting voice from councilwoman Yolanda Avila, the rest of council agreed they will form a permanent-city council based committee. Avila still wishes for an independent council that can have more authority of investigation and policy.

“I feel like this was made to appease the community and today we didn’t have any protestors like we do everyday. I think it’s going to come back and bite us. There will be a backlash when they see that this is just business as usual.” Avila said.

Avila doesn’t plan to vote to approve the commission. Other councilors are more supportive hoping it will even the scales.

“This provides some balance of power between the Mayor’s office, who handles the day to day operations of the city to include the police department, and the city council now has a role in helping to affect change and make police around what our police do.” said Jill Gaebler, another city councilor.

Massey asked questions sparking series of debates among councilors for the committee’s mission, work expectation, timeline, number of members, who are the members, terms of service, qualifications for members and selection process.

According to a council spokesperson, some of those questions were not finalized by publishing time, though a more formal ordinance is expected to be unveiled during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday. Richard Skorman said during Monday’s work session he’d like to keep the issue on the agenda with the understanding they can push back a vote to another meeting. Gaebler in interviews afterward agreed, saying a vote could come during the council’s next meeting in July.

Councilors agreed that the committee should take on insights of its own volition as well as directives from city council as part of its work. Some form of regularly scheduled report will be part of the committee’s responsibility while it looks at things like hiring, training, procedures and possibly discipline.

Most councilors were fine with the size of the committee between nine and thirteen members, though some like councilman Don Knight and Tom Strand warned about too many people leading to chaotic meetings with a lack of consensus.

Who is on the committee, however, is more heavily debated.

The councilors agreed six of the seats should go to representatives of each district, however disagreed on if that person should be named by the board or selected by the councilor specific to a district. The others will be at large seats that councilors mulled over ideas of a law enforcement-specific seat and experts such as professors.

Council President Richard Skorman and Avilia suggested having more representatives from communities in the city that are more affected by police use of force, Skorman even suggesting Avila be one to lead that effort. The rest of the council disagreed.

“We want to have buy in from the entire city, we want the commission be trusted by all of our community members so all our community members within our city should have a voice, not just certain areas of the city.” Gaebler said.

Avila says the majority of the black and Hispanic people that live in Colorado Springs lives in her district. She argues its where most of the protestors calling for change come from and are more affected by the change.

“They could show me the shootings in their districts of black and brown that we feel that were unjustified.” she said. “From their perceptions it about being fair to the entire Colorado Springs community even though the entire Colorado Springs community is not impacted the same way.”

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. and remote public comment instructions can be found on the council website.