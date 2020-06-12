Colorado Springs City Council discuss the creation of a Police Advisory Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council held a workshop on Thursday for civilian oversight of police.

Council received a “Proposal for Citizens Accountability Advisory Committee” that protest organizers gave to them Thursday.

“We want to talk about solutions, not dwell on the past,” Council President Richard Skorman said.

Skorman said City Council has met with all the leaders of the protests. He says the committee has been in the works since the death of De’Von Bailey last August in response to protests calling for oversight last summer.

The group protesting is suggesting two options:

A formal city committee that recommends actions

A detached “Citizen” committee similar to the Trails & Open Space Coalition

Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said she was hopeful because of the proposal protest leaders gave her. She added that she is fine for waiting one more week but no more.

“If you are a person of color in this city you have experienced it from the minute you were aware of it,” Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said about discrimination in Colorado Springs.

Councilman David Geislinger says “George Floyd is the Emmit Till of 2020.” He added that society has not learned enough from history.

Several city leaders including Councilman Wayne Williams, two CSPD officers and Dirk Draper from Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC went to Austin to learn more about civilian oversight.

Councilman Williams wants to wait and see a proposal. He doesn’t want to rush to a decision on Thursday.

Mayor John Suthers says “I don’t see any alternative to it” of creating the committee. Mayor Suthers said the police department is already moving to bar chokeholds. Mayor Suthers also sent out a statement to City Council on the creation of a Police Advisory Committee and you can read it here.

Skorman hopes to continue the conversation on Tuesday.

HAPPENING NOW at city hall- Protestors are getting ready for an event they call “Honoring Lives Taken by CSPD” where they will have a funeral procession for those killed pic.twitter.com/wUYFVcnM1q — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters outside headed to Colorado Springs Police headquarters. This is the 13th day of protests in Colorado Springs.

My eyes outside @JuliaMaguire_ is following the protest procession. They’re down at @CSPDPIO HQ right now. On the front steps, much closer than police have allowed in the last 12ish days pic.twitter.com/ptPhz6NMRU — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 11, 2020

Many protesters are shouting, “Who’s got my back? I’ve got your back.”