Colorado Springs city council debates mandatory mask ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a work session on Monday morning, Colorado Springs City Council members, business owners, and others debated an ordinance that, if passed, would mandate mask wearing in public places.

During the meeting, President Richard Skorman said he believed the ordinance would not pass during a regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Now, @CSCEDC pres Dirk Draper says he worries without local actions, state approved variances to open some businesses will be reversed. pic.twitter.com/0c7ZNX9uum — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 13, 2020

However, in El Paso County, cases have begun to rise, as recently as this past weekend.

Here is the data Draper says concerns him. A few weeks ago, EPC was in a "low" spread of the virus. Over the weekend, El Paso County now has what @CDPHE defines as a "high" spread pic.twitter.com/KbulNzTFmb — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 13, 2020

Jack Damioli, president of the Broadmoor, also spoke to council saying, “What I don’t want to happen is our variances to walked backwards.” He said operating restaurant right now is already difficult and, that that if their facilities are forced to close again, they would likely have to lay off around 1,400 people.

Damioli said the Broadmoor asks guests to wear masks, but noted Monday that only about a third of guests comply. He said that’s because mask-wearing is not required by the local goverment.

This story will be updated.