Colorado Springs City Council approves acquisition of additional 40 acres of open space in Corral Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs’ City Council voted on Tuesday approved the acquisition of an additional 40 acres of open space in Corral Bluffs, bringing the total acreage of open space purchased in 2020 by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax to 894 acres.

According to the City’s press release, the addition of 40 acres at Corral Bluffs Open Space will further protect and conserve this scientifically-significant property, regarded by paleontologists as the home of unprecedented fossil discoveries that date back 66 million years. The new parcel, which was approved for purchase for $470,000 with TOPS funds, provides access from Highway 94 along with the opportunity to better protect the property. A fully-functioning house is included, offering a potential meeting place for guided visits or a future visitor center or ranger station. At this time, Corral Bluffs, which is undeveloped and subject to scientific research, is available to visitors via guided tours only.

With this purchase, the Corral Bluffs Open Space is now 963 acres. The initial acquisition in Corral Bluffs was made in 2008 when TOPS purchased 522 acres. Since that time, TOPS has steadily purchased land as it has become available.

TOPS is a 0.1 percent sales tax first approved by voters in 1997 that is used exclusively to preserve open space lands, trails and parks. It generates approximately $9.5 million annually.