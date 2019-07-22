Colorado Springs City app up and running after months of malfunction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – If you reported an issue via the City’s GoCoSprings App and didn’t see a response, the City says it’s due to technical issues, and not the norm.

The City’s GoCoSprings App, which allows residents to report issues such as potholes and downed trees, began to malfunction in April, delaying the receipt of more than 2,000 resident reports.

According to the City, the error was discovered earlier this month, affecting reports for several different departments such as non-emergency reports to CSPD, Neighborhood Services, Forestry, and Public Works.

In response to the malfunction, Public Works has shifted crews to ensure prompt response to the delayed requests, 900 of which were pothole requests.

“The GoCoSprings app is by far the most efficient way to report potholes and other issues, and as evidenced by the number of reports we receive, residents are using it frequently. These reports are very helpful to the city, and we certainly want people to keep sending them in,” said Travis Easton, Public Works Director for the City.

The City is preparing to release an updated version of the free app in the next few weeks that will further improve efficiency. The new app will be called “GoCOS.”

“The GoCoSprings app is an opportunity for our nearly 475,000 residents to be our eyes and ears – and make a real difference in improving our community,” said Jamie Fabos, Chief Communications Officer.

The app is available via free download on the iTunes App Store, Google Play and via desktop.