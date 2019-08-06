Colorado Springs church cleaning up after vandals strike

Vandals target the Living Hope Covenant Church on N. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Living Hope Covenant Church at 6750 N. Union Boulevard have their work cut out for them in the days ahead, as they prepare to clear their building of grafitti after vandals struck over the weekend.

And Founding Pastor Greg Ralston says this isn’t the first time.

In the 13 years since building the church, just off of Cottonwood Creek Trail on the north side of the city, he remembers several different incidents of tire slashing, vandalism, and theft.

And, although the sight may be unsettling for congregation members, mentioning the inclusion of a particular racial slur in this weekend’s incident, Pastor Ralston said, “Jesus told us to pray for people who persecute you.” Even when, he said, it isn’t easy.

Ralston says some volunteers and community members have already stepped forward, offering to help clean the markings. He hopes that can be taken care of before worship services on Sunday.

Anyone who would like to help clean can contact the church via email at office@livinghopecov.com.

A police report has also been filed with the Colorado Springs Police Department.