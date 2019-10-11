Colorado Springs celebrates Olympic City USA

COLORADO SPRINGS — The push to make Colorado Springs Olympic City USA continues.

Friday afternoon a luncheon was held to celebrate the donors who help with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement and honor the modernization of the new I-25 gateway sign which was paid for by donors.

Several athletes were there and showed off their Olympic skills. Also watching in the crowd were previous athletes who are excited to see big changes coming to southern Colorado.

“Have it really be an officially Olympic City USA, and having so many athletes in the room more are up and comers versus like myself whose been there a long long time ago but the excitement they have here and what this city brings,” six-time Olympic athlete Bonnie Blaid said.

“You really have to believe in yourself and I think thats what being an athlete at this level teaches you,” Olympic Figure Skating Champion Peggy Fleming said.

The sign reads, “Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA” in big letters along with an Olympic flame-like sculpture.