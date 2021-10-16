Colorado Springs carjacking: Three men assault woman with her child

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a carjacking in Colorado Springs that happened early Saturday morning near Airport Road and Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:50 a.m., they responded to the area of Gahart Drive regarding a carjacking. When they arrived, they found a woman victim and her child.

The woman and her child were in the car when she was approached by three unknown male suspects. The suspects physically removed the woman and her child from the car, then proceeded to steal it and flee, police say. The woman was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, and the child was not injured.

The car was recovered a short time later, unoccupied. CSPD say at this time, the suspects have not been identified.