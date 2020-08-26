Colorado Springs car wash offers free car washes to teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Water Works Car Wash & Detail Center in Colorado Springs announced they will be providing free full-service car washes to teachers.

Colorado Springs’s small business owner, Jim Spinato, announced that his car wash wants to thank teachers and help them stay healthy this school year.

Water Works is encouraging all local teachers to stop by any of their three locations on Sundays through September 13 for a free full-service wash. Teachers must present a form of identification.

Water Works Locations:

525 South Nevada Colorado Springs, CO 80903

2253 La Montana Way Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Teachers are asked to pull up and let the Water Works Car Wash & Detail Center employees know that they are a teacher, employees will then direct the teacher inside, where they provide their teacher ID to receive a free wash.

Water Works says they’ve also partnered with Sasquatch Cookies, who will be donating cookies for teachers.