Colorado Springs businesses give back by hosting First Responders Appreciation Day

COLORADO SPRING— A group of businesses in Colorado Springs are lending a helping hand to the first responders working through the ongoing pandemic.

Buisnuesses at the Dublin Commons located off of Powers Boulevard and Dublin will be hosting First Responders Appreciation Day this upcoming Monday April 20th,.

First responders are welcome to come to the shopping center and receive a bag of gifts and certificate from all the businesses.

No need to get out of your vehicle, just drive up to the gift bags and show a valid identification of first responder. The first 100 responders will receive a “gift bag” full of goodies.

Businesses taking part include: Buff City Soap, Rib and Chop Steakhouse, Club Pilates, Skirted Heifer, Massage Heights, MOD Pizza, Menchie’s Yogurt, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Beauty Bar, America’s Mattress, Urban Egg, Salsa Brava, and Kan Pai Japanese Restaurant.