(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Time to raise a glass and cheers to local Colorado Springs brewery and restaurant, Phantom Canyon, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary all November long with a food drive, legacy brews, and a community birthday party!

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company, located at 2 East Pikes Peak Avenue in the heart of downtown, first opened its doors in 1993 and features its restaurant and brewery on the first floor, a pool hall and patio on the second, and private event spaces on the third floor.

The 30th birthday celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be music, all of the legacy beers that honor original employees, barley wine, and a buffet option for purchase.

“In an industry often marked by turnover, Phantom Canyon is honored to have four of its original employees still part of the family, today,” wrote the brewery and restaurant.

Legacy brews on tap:

Two-Headed Shauna: A double IPA, named after Shauna Stewart, who has been with Phantom for 23 years and whose daughter Eden also works at Phantom Pops’ Porter: Named after Jimmy ‘Pops’ Schmidt Cascade Amber: Named after Johnny Mills Peppermint Patty’s (upcoming): A Chocolate Peppermint Imperial Stout named after Patty Lovekin

Phantom Canyon will also be giving back all November long through a food drive supporting local nonprofit, Westside CARES. To support the cause, people can drop off food at Phantom Canyon daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 20.

Phantom Canyon is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.