Colorado Springs bandmates search city for missing drummer

Friends and family are searching for 62-year-old Christine Pierce, who was last seen in Colorado Springs on October 16.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christine Pierce is well known in Colorado Springs.

“She’s not just a dummer,” Brian Krewson said of his bandmate over the phone on Friday afternoon. “She is a rock solid, amazing drummer. There is not a band in Colorado Springs that does not know Christine Pierce.”

Christine Pierce is a celebrated musician in Colorado Springs. Courtesy: Brian Krewson

So when she stopped showing up at rehearsals last week, people started to worry.

“She’s a creature of habit,” Krewson said, describing her inclination to stick to a routine that included work, trips to the library, and playing music.

For the past seven days, Pierce’s friends and family have been scouring different areas of Colorado Springs, hoping to find some explanation regarding her disappearance.

Pierce’s bandmate says she spends most of her time working or playing music. Courtesy: Brian Krewson

Pierce’s family filed a missing person’s report with the Colorado Springs Police Department on October 20. That day, Krewson had driven to Pierce’s downtown apartment to pick her up for rehearsal, something he did often.

“Well, after a half hour of waiting, she didn’t come out. She wasn’t responding to texts, she wasn’t responding to calls,” Krewson said. “She has not missed a day of rehearsal without calling me or calling somebody in four years.”

Pierce, who works at a Wendy’s restaurant at Platte and Wahsatch had also missed three shifts. Krewson said that’s the last place he’s sure she was seen. He’s working to piece together a more precise timeline and has organized a group page on Facebook dedicated to her safe return.

“We’ve had search crews and canvassing crews pretty much nonstop,” he said. “We’re getting frustrated, we’re still working as hard as we can and still trying to turn up any leads that we can.”

A statement from a CSPD spokesperson read:

We were informed of Ms. Pierce’s disappearance on October 20, 2020. We immediately took a police missing persons report, then subsequently also entered that report into the statewide and national database as we do in all missing persons cases.

However, CSPD did not respond to questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Pierce’s disappearance or whether an investigation had begun.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Christine Pierce is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.