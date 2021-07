TOKYO, Jap. –Anastasija Zolotic, who moved to Colorado Springs with her family in 2019 to train at the National Center of Excellence off of Garden of the Gods Road, just became the United States’ first female Olympic Champion in taekwondo.

The 18-year-old won her Olympic Gold Medal by defeating Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee 25-17 in the women’s 57-kg final, in a competitive three-round bout.

She was also the first athlete from Colorado Springs to win gold in Tokyo.