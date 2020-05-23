Colorado Springs asking people to follow guidelines Memorial Day weekend after multiple parking citations issued

COLORADO SPRINGS— The unofficial start of summer is here, but COVID-19 concerns still loom in the air, and Colorado Springs is reminding people to abide by current health guidelines.

“We know that a lot of folks will be at open spaces and parks, and we would like to stress everything that’s been in place is still there,” Kurt Schroeder, Parks Manager, the City of Colorado Springs said.

Schroeder says people are not listening; he says last weekend parking citations were issued after crowds flocked the city’s open spaces. With COVID-19, he says the city is seeing a record number of people using open spaces and parks.

“People are going to any park, but we’ve seen it in our open spaces like Red Rock Canyon and North Cheyenne Canon, if you got to make a parking space for yourself you shouldn’t park there,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says parking in restricted places impairs accessibility for emergency vehicles and damages the environment.

“It’s damaging to the park, it’s illegal, and we don’t want people to do that,” Schroeder said.

On Friday, people enjoying Red Rock Canon Open Space told FOX21 they didn’t feel cramped.

“People tend to try to keep their distance, and it doesn’t concern me,” said hiker Matt Mormon.

“Every trail we’ve been on, from my experience, everyone has been good at social distancing,” said hiker Jamie Lennon.

With Memorial Day weekend here, the city is asking people to think twice about illegal parking; if caught, the city says folks could find a citation on their windshields.