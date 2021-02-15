Colorado Springs apartment water discoloration worsens

COLORADO SPRINGS — From red to black water discoloration issues at the Aviator Apartments in Colorado Springs seemingly getting worse.

After the boiler was replaced on Feb. 5 there seems to be another source for the problem.

Samantha Scott lives at the Aviator Apartments she said her main frustration is the lack of communication. Scott said her water was turned off for almost 48 hours with no warning and no explanation.

Additionally, she said one of the entrances to the buildings is blocked off due to some sort of construction, but again they weren’t given a heads up about it.

Scott is not the only tenant that has come forward with these issues.

FOX21 reached out to the property management company Portico on Feb. 10 & Feb. 14 about what the goal is for the repairs and the reason for the lack of communication, but have not heard back.