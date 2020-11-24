Colorado Springs ambulance, paramedic providers donate nearly 100 coats to the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly 100 of the cities homeless neighbors are getting help staying warm Tuesday night.

The ambulance and paramedic provider in Colorado Springs – AMR donated several coats to Westside Cares, thanks to the company’s employees and families. AMR said it is the time of year when their EMT’s are starting to respond to more cold exposure calls, particularly in the homeless community.

Westside Cares is a non-profit caring for homeless on the westside of the city. They said they are thankful for the donation in an already tough year.

“The coats don’t just provide physical warmth. They communicate clearly to the recipient that the community cares about them, wants them to stay warm, wants them to stay safe and healthy,” CEO of Westside Cares Kristy Milligan.

“Just knowing that we’re helping people in need. Our job isn’t always just life-threatening emergencies, we like to help with the community as much as we can in non-emergency settings as well,” said Erika Maestas, with AMR.

This is AMR’s second year donating the coats. They plan to do it again next year.