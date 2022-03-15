COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is set to begin daily nonstop flights to and from Atlanta.

The service will begin Aug. 9, 2022 with nonstop service from ATL to begin Aug. 8. The daily service to ATL is now available for booking with three class options.

“We can’t express how excited we are that our partners at Delta have added Atlanta nonstop service at Colorado Springs Airport (COS),” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS. “This route opens a large network of domestic and international travel for Colorado Springs.”

Schedule for nonstop service to and from ATL:

ATL – COS

Effective August 8, 2022 Departure time:

5:58 p.m. Arrival time:

7:15 p.m. Aircraft:

A320 COS – ATL

Effective August 9, 2022 Departure time:

6:45 a.m. Arrival time:

11:39 a.m. Aircraft:

A320

Delta Air Lines is the official airline of Team USA and supports Team USA at Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition to new Atlanta (ATL) service, Delta also offers Colorado Springs (COS) to Salt Lake City (SLC) service three times daily with connecting service to points across the West.

For more information visit FlyCOS.com, Facebook, or follow the airport on Twitter and Instagram.­