Colorado Springs Airport shows lower passenger numbers due to COVID-19

A lone traveler heads to the terminal at Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo., during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS — In March and April, Colorado Springs (COS) Airport experienced a significant downturn in air service due to a decrease in passenger traffic related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, following two months of increases in January and February, COS enplaned 34,595 passengers, bringing the total passenger number for the year to 310,223. This represents a 7.9 percent decrease for the year and a 40.7 percent decrease for the month.

While load factors for the month of March showed a 34.9 percent decrease percent for the month, seats were up 9.8 percent year-to-date, with all four carriers showing an increase based on original expectations for travel.

Even with the downturn of travelers COS’ focus has remained steady and focused in construction and development. Construction for the USDA Forest Service airtanker base is proceeding, with the combination aerial firefighting and deicing pad projected to be completed by summer 2020. Additionally, over 1,000,000 cubic yards of dirt have been graded and 65% of the footings for the Amazon fulfillment center are complete and concrete pours for the building’s north end foundation are in progress.

Looking Ahead:

· The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is slated to receive more than $24.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). These funds will be used to protect employee jobs and ensure operational readiness while COS revenues are reduced.

· Phase II on the first floor modernization on the east side is near completion. This project mirrors the west side updates and have all new LED lighting, raised ceiling, fresh paint and updated flooring.

· As the COVID-19 public health emergency remains fluid, COS will continue to work with local and state agencies to ensure that COS continues to follow all recommended practices and procedures from the CDC, while remaining open for business.