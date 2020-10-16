Colorado Springs Airport relaunches holiday parking promotion

A lone traveler heads to the terminal at Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo., during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is relaunching its popular holiday season parking promotion, offering 50% off long-term parking from November 21 to November 30 and December 19 to January 3. According to a COS press release, travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time.

“This has been a tough year for many and this promotion is a way to give thanks and help offset some of the costs for our hometown travelers this holiday season” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

Parking in the long-term lot is regularly $7.00 per day and will be discounted to $3.50 per day for those who use the coupon during the promotional period. Outside of the promotional dates, parking in the long-term lot is still only $7 per day.

The coupon will be available and ready for download by November 1. Travelers may claim their coupon at flyCOS.com. Simply click the “Claim Your Coupon” button on the homepage image and enter your email address. The coupon will be sent directly to the email address you entered.

Starting November 21, travelers can redeem their coupon at the COS parking toll booth when departing the airport. Travelers must print the coupon or display it on their phone when redeeming.