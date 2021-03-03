Colorado Springs Airport purchases D11 land for future expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) purchased a ten-acre parcel of land from Colorado Springs School District 11. The land is located to the east of COS, on Peterson Air Force Base. COS is working with Peterson Air Force Base to possibly utilize the land to meet the needs of the installation and help maintain compatibility with airport operations.

“We are very grateful for the partnership COS has with Colorado Springs School District 11 and the future possibilities of this land,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to a press release sent by the airport, the land was originally dedicated to Colorado Springs School District 11 with the intended purpose of building a school. This was prior to 1993, when the new Colorado Springs Airport was built. Due to the location of the runway of the new airport, the District could no longer make use of the land. Later, McAuliffe Elementary was built to serve the Peterson Air Force Base community. The land has access and construction limitations for school use, so this transaction makes sense in order to repurpose the land for better use.

“District 11 is pleased to partner with the Colorado Springs Airport regarding the sale of this land. The cooperation between the District and the airport is an example of two governmental entities working together for the greater good of our community, while also serving the best interest of our students” said Shawn Gullixson, President of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education.

The acquisition of this parcel consolidates land at the airport, provides funding for District 11, and contributes to the best use of land adjacent to the airport operations area.