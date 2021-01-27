Colorado Springs Airport ends year with over 700,000 total passengers

COLORADO SPRINGS – For the month of December, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw an increase in enplanements from the previous month, but is continuing to experience a downturn in numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, COS enplaned 32,164 passengers and a total of 63,116 passengers traveled through the terminal.

For the year, COS’ total passenger count was 727,742, representing a 56 percent decrease from 2019. Load factor for the month of December was 62.6%, down versus November and last year. Airlines added 12% more seats at COS in December than November. However, passenger traffic was down versus last year primarily due to social distancing protocols and lower travel demand due to the virus. The average load factor for 2020 was 65.4 percent, which is down by 19 percent in comparison to 2019.

COS’ number one priority remains the safety of travelers and employees. Masks are required throughout the airport and with each of the four carriers. Travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience.

Additionally, employees of all four carriers and the Airport are required by their employers to complete temperature scans before entering their work space. All of these measures are designed to slow or stop the spread of germs and viruses. The Airport also strongly urges passengers and guests to follow guidelines designed to keep themselves and others healthy and safe.

Looking Ahead:

All four carriers at COS value customers’ health and safety. Please visit each carrier’s website for further information:

o American

o Delta

o Frontier

o United

o Southwest Airlines – Coming March 11, 2021

Airlines continue to evaluate air service demand and flight schedules.

· American

o Daily nonstops to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)

o Nonstop to Chicago (ORD) – Currently resumes April 2, 2021

· Delta

o Daily nonstops to Salt Lake City (SLC)

o Daily nonstop to Atlanta (ATL) – Currently resumes April 1, 2021

· Frontier

o Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) – schedules may vary by day of week

o Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX) – schedules may vary by day of week

o Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) –schedules may vary by day of week – Currently resumes March 28, 2021

· United

o Daily nonstops to Chicago (ORD)

o Daily nonstops to Denver (DEN)

o Daily nonstops to Houston (IAH)

o Daily nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX) – Resumes February 12, 2021

· Southwest Airlines –13 daily flights begin March 11, 2021

o Daily nonstops to Denver (DEN)

o Daily nonstops to Las Vegas (LAS)

o Daily nonstops to Phoenix (PHX)

o Daily nonstops to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)

o Daily nonstops to Chicago (Midway- MDW)