Colorado Springs Airport announces 4 discontinued flights on Frontier

COLORADO SPRINGS – Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport announced Wednesday, four seasonal flights from Frontier Airlines would no longer be hosted out of the airport.

“Unfortunately for airports like Colorado Springs, even though they are successful, they have greater success in larger markets,” Aidan Ryan, the Marketing Communications Manager at Colorado Springs Airport, said.

The seasonal flights that are being discontinued include Minneapolis, San Antonio, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. Those flights were only offered between April and November.

“There is going to be a loss for not having those routes. We hope to talk to new airlines. We want to see what happens with those,” Ryan said.

She said they expect to see a 5% decline in passenger traffic in 2020 due to these flights being discontinued.

Ryan said there simply aren’t enough people flying to fill the planes, especially since Frontier is now using larger planes that hold an additional 50 passengers.

“Frontier did mention they have a possibility of adding some different seasonal routes in 2021,” Ryan said.

She stated they are in talks with other airlines about hopefully getting some of those routes back.

Frontier still hosts daily flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix out of Colorado Springs. Along with weekly flights to Orlando.