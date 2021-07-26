Colorado Springs Air Force bases renamed for Space Force to reflect the newest military branch

COLORADO SPRINGS – A transformation of subtle yet significant proportions took place at three military installations in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

A renaming ceremony designated the facilities as Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station to reflect the newest and the sixth branch of the U.S Military. With Space Force being so young, Space Force Garrison Commander Col. Zachary Warakomkski says, “it’s a critical milestone in history.”

“As we move forward as a brand new service we have to create that culture and that identity,” said Col. Zachary Warakomski said. “This opportunity to be a Space Force Base, or Space Force Station for Cheyenne Mountain, allows us to do exactly that. It allows us to be separate and distinct, it allows us to have our own identity moving forward as we shape the trajectory of the new service.”

The new base designation comes as the trajectory of future conflict in space becomes more uncertain and more unpredictable. Space Force leaders say the final frontier is “more congested and more contested” recently, giving the need for the Military to designate a branch for it.

“Space is now a warfighting domain,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting. “This calls for a cultural shift as the character of war will be different than other domains. Therefore, it is imperative that the U.S, our allies, partners and like-minded nations preserve and protect that freedom of action in order to protect our nation’s interest across and above the globe.”

Lt. Gen. Whiting is the Commander for Space Operations or “SPOC” at Peterson Space Force Base.

SPOC is the only major field command that has been stood up in Space Force so far and is operating out of the Colorado Springs’ bases.

“It’s the epicenter of anything space when it comes to the military-space end of the house,” said Warakomski. “Our combat forces reside here on the Front Range and in the Pikes Peak region.”

Eight of the nine Space Force Deltas, essentially operation groups, are located at the installations located in Colorado Springs.

Space Force and Space Command are separate entities, but Space Command has been operating out of Peterson. Space Command has received much attention over the past year as it was announced it would move from Colorado to Hunstville, AL.

The move has prompted criticism from leaders in Colorado, Colorado Springs, and some former military members mainly because the infrastructure to support Space Command is being built up in Colorado Springs to support Space Force.

“These bases have a lot of room to grow and I really hope the day will come soon that Space Command is here as well and not some other state,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican representing Colorado’s fifth district, encompassing Colorado Springs.

When asked, Lamborn said the investigation into the decision to move Space Command is ongoing and is “making progress.”

“I hope when word gets out to the whole country of what’s happening here today, people will see that Colorado Springs is where Space Force and all of its assets are concentrated more than anywhere else in the country,” Lamborn said.