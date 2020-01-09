Colorado Senators React to President’s Statement on Iran

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lawmakers on both sides hoped for de-escalation with Iran after President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning.

In Colorado, the reaction from the state’s senators in Washington toed the party lines.

“I’m hopeful that this is the end of it, but I don’t believe we’ve heard the last from Iran or its proxies. And we have yet to see a strategy from the Trump Administration in dealing with any remaining threats. We’re in this dangerous place now because of the President’s reckless and impulsive foreign policy – a string of non-strategic decisions that have empowered our adversaries and weakened the U.S.” said Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat,” “There are real concerns about the immediate and long-term effects of the President’s actions that still need to be addressed. And the Administration must further engage Congress and explain why this was the right decision and how they plan to protect the American people overseas and here at home. So far, we haven’t seen anything from this Administration that resembles a real strategy for a path forward.”

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement regarding Iran’s attacks on two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

“I condemn the ballistic missile attacks from Iran against bases in Iraq hosting U.S. troops. No one wants war with Iran and I urge Tehran to de-escalate immediately. The Administration must continue taking all necessary steps to keep our troops, diplomats, and country safe, and to regularly consult with Congress on next steps,” said Senator Gardner.