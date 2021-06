FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at a Fountain Police officer, which then led to a chase through multiple towns on Sunday.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:37 p.m. an officer with Fountain Police Department attempted toconduct a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic for a minor traffic violation. When the officer turned on his lights, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to get a license plate number, and as he did, the suspect pointed a black handgun out the window.