Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert ‘humbled & honored’ following Trump endorsement

COLORADO — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert gained the approval of former United States President Donald Trump as she works to be re-elected as Congresswoman for Colorado’s Third District.
In a statement released Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats.”
Trump’s endorsement comes days after the House of Representatives approved legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar meant to establish a new position at the State Department to fight Islamophobia worldwide.
Boebert has been frequently mentioned in the news and political world following controversy surrounding her and Omar’s relationship.