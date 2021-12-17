Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert ‘humbled & honored’ following Trump endorsement

Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado’s vast 3rd Congressional District, during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert gained the approval of former United States President Donald Trump as she works to be re-elected as Congresswoman for Colorado’s Third District.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats.”

Trump’s endorsement comes days after the House of Representatives approved legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar meant to establish a new position at the State Department to fight Islamophobia worldwide.

She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection! 

former u.s. president donald trump

Boebert has been frequently mentioned in the news and political world following controversy surrounding her and Omar’s relationship.

