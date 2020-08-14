Colorado records biggest marijuana sales month in June

DENVER (AP) — Recreational marijuana shops in Colorado have sold about $160 million worth of products in June, marking the most sales in a single month in state history.

The Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division reported that recreational marijuana sales represented a 6% increase compared to the previous single-month recreational sales record of $149 million set in May, The Denver Post reported.

Last June, recreational marijuana shops sold about $122 million in products, and only surpassed $140 million once before this year in August 2019, officials said. That month, dispensaries combined to sell $173 million worth of products.

Compared to recreational marijuana, medical marijuana sales dropped to $40 million in June after setting a new record high of about $43 million in May.

Recreational and medical dispensaries combined sold about $200 million worth of products in June, up 3.5% over May’s previous record sales total of $192 million.

“In existing adult-use states, there are three main drivers of continued growth,” a BDS Analytics report said. “Further proliferation of new cannabis products that appeal to the needs and desires of new consumers; improved product availability; and growing acceptance of cannabis use.”

The state Department of Revenue collected $33.62 million in taxes and fees on cannabis sales and businesses in June, according to state data.

