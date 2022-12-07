(COLORADO) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the infamous day when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing 2,403 service members and injuring 1,178.

The attack took place 81 years ago on Dec. 7, 1941, which sunk two U.S. Navy battleships and destroyed 188 aircraft, according to the National Park Service.

Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff from midnight Dec. 7 to midnight Dec. 8 as directed by President Joe Biden. Part of the proclamation reads, “This commemoration is also a solemn reminder that our country is capable of achieving great triumphs coming out of dark moments. From the death and destruction at Pearl Harbor came victory over the forces of fascism.”

The Pearl Harbor Events website said, “Many will gather at Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the 81st Commemoration. The early start marks the moment to the minute 81 years ago when Japanese warplanes descended on Oahu, killing 2,403 service members and civilians, injuring thousands more and dealing a near-fatal blow to the Navy’s fleet at Pearl Harbor.”

“The focus is the importance of remembering Pearl Harbor and how the Greatest Generation saved us from tyranny and brought us peace through reconciliation,” the website continued.

On this day in 1941, our nation was attacked and 2,403 people died at Pearl Harbor. Today we remember the lives lost in this attack as well as those who fought during World War II to protect our freedoms and the freedoms of others around the world. The 4th Judicial District Attorney tweeted

We will never forget the 2400 Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice on December 7, 1941. Today we honor them and those lives that were changed forever. Doherty High School tweeted

Today, let us commemorate the patriots who were wounded and who perished on December 7, 1941, and continue to fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our service members and veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors. Cohen Clinic at Red Rock tweeted

Today we honor and remember the 2,036 service members and civilians killed on 12/7/1941 during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Photo of USS Pennsylvania in 1925. Governor Jared Polis tweeted

For more information, go to the National Park Service’s website.