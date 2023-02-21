DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get fuel in your vehicle right now, the pain at the pump is not getting any better in our state.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.10, which is up 8 cents from last week and 76 cents higher than the average price a year ago, according to AAA.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.102$4.462$4.769$4.818
Yesterday Avg.$4.103$4.462$4.767$4.820
Week Ago Avg.$4.027$4.372$4.672$4.810
Month Ago Avg.$3.614$3.942$4.235$4.562
Year Ago Avg.$3.349$3.672$3.974$3.601
AAA gas prices Feb. 21, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.40.

What states have the highest gas prices?

When it comes to the highest average price for a gallon of regular fuel in every state, Colorado ranks in the top five, according to AAA.

Here is a look at the top five states with the highest average prices for a gallon of regular fuel in the United States:

  • Hawaii: $4.88
  • California: $4.73
  • Nevada: $4.22
  • Washington: $4.19
  • Colorado: $4.10