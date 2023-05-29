(COLORADO) — After heavy rain in recent weeks, you may have noticed more damage to roads, but where does Colorado rank in the nation for potholes?

According to a survey from QuoteWizard, Colorado ranks 12th when it comes to worst pothole problems. To determine where potholes are most prevalent, QuoteWizard analyzed Google search statistics over the last year.

Minnesota has the worst potholes in the nation, followed by California, Washington and Indiana. Wyoming, West Virginia and New Hampshire have the fewest pothole issues.

QuoteWizard’s data also lists worst potholes by city, and it’s not good for Colorado Springs – the city falls in the top 20 for worst potholes, with Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and San Francisco taking the top spots for worst in the nation.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for pothole repairs

When it comes to hitting a pothole, depending on the severity, you may just walk away with popped tire, or an entirely ruined suspension. A pothole can damage not only your tires, but also your wheel rims, the engine or exhaust system, throw off your alignment, or ruin your car’s shocks and struts.

Potholes can cause hundreds of dollars of damage, but according to AAA, probably not more than that.

The average repair bill associated with a pothole is $306

In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less

For 30% of people, the repair bill is between $250 – $1,000

Only 6% of incidents result in a bill over $1,000

Pothole advice from Quote Wizard