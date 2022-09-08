Snow is slowly melting during the spring in the Rockies. near Echo Lake on Squaw Pass Road. Credit: Getty Images

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.

The names of more than two dozen places in Colorado were changed as part of the effort.

New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.

Nammi’I Naokwaide, located in the traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes proposed the new name.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Colorado places renamed from racist term

The changes announced Thursday capped an almost yearlong process that began after Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, took office in 2021. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

Haaland in November declared the term derogatory and ordered members of the Board on Geographic Names, the Interior Department panel that oversees uniform naming of places in the U.S., and others to come up with alternatives.

Haaland meanwhile created a panel that will take suggestions from the public on changing other places named with derogatory terms.

Other places renamed include Colorado’s Mestaa’ėhehe (pronounced “mess-taw-HAY”) Pass near Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver. The new name honors an influential translator, Owl Woman, who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.

The Board on Geographic Names approved changing the mountain’s name in December.

Here is the full list of places in Colorado where names were changed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:

New Name Removed Sq__ Name Feature Class County or Equivalent State Latitude Longitude Petite Tetons Squaw Mountain Summit Routt County Colorado 40.97765408 -107.2300464 Earthlodge Rock Squaw Rock Summit Weld County Colorado 40.96735445 -104.5780369 Artists Fingers Squaw Fingers Pillar Mesa County Colorado 39.0708151 -108.7203767 Nuchu Creek Squaw Creek Stream Summit County Colorado 39.8105413 -106.1897465 Colorow Creek Squaw Creek Stream Eagle County Colorado 39.658875 -106.6386454 Bug Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Dolores County, San Juan County Colorado, Utah 37.44656573 -109.1119561 Sego Point Squaw Point Summit Dolores County, San Juan County Colorado, Utah 37.64203642 -108.9450963 Kaan Paachihpi Squaw Pillar Montezuma County Colorado 37.1266613 -108.6895391 Pawnee Hill Squaw Hill Summit Yuma County Colorado 39.880269 -102.1849134 Snow Creek Squaw Creek Stream Archuleta County Colorado 37.2319479 -107.3997722 Pargin Creek Little Squaw Creek Stream Archuleta County Colorado 37.2283368 -107.4094946 Eightmile Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Archuleta County Colorado 37.18227911 -107.0245768 Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Ouray County Colorado 38.00138746 -107.6941094 Grizzly Creek Squaw Creek Stream Hinsdale County Colorado 37.7244442 -107.2542204 Grizzly Lake Squaw Lake Lake Hinsdale County Colorado 37.63730138 -107.2568408 Little Spruce Creek Little Squaw Creek Stream Hinsdale County Colorado 37.728611 -107.2344978 Grizzly Pass Squaw Pass Gap Hinsdale County Colorado 37.6016682 -107.2161622 Hairpin Hill Squaw Hill Summit Montrose County Colorado 38.43942544 -107.6950477 Cimarron Creek Squaw Creek Stream Montrose County Colorado 38.4435992 -107.5567252 Red Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Gunnison County Colorado 38.82050149 -106.9223694 Tabeguache Creek Squaw Creek Stream Chaffee County Colorado 38.583115 -106.081753 Porcupine Creek Squaw Creek Stream Saguache County Colorado 38.1211076 -106.4658666 Evening Star Mountain Squaw Mountain Summit Teller County Colorado 38.71480589 -105.1465493 Maize Gulch Squaw Gulch (historical) Valley Teller County Colorado 38.7309915 -105.1605981 Soapy Creek Squaw Creek Stream Fremont County Colorado 38.6063839 -105.5308298 West Pawnee Trail Canyon West Squaw Canyon Valley Baca County, Cimarron County Colorado, Oklahoma 36.97666866 -102.6664959 East Pawnee Trail Canyon East Squaw Canyon Valley Baca County, Cimarron County Colorado, Oklahoma 36.97665194 -102.6663643 Mestaa’ėhehe Pass Squaw Pass Gap Clear Creek County Colorado 39.679155 -105.4736076

Changing racist names has long precedent

While the offensive term in question, identified as “sq___” by the Interior Department on Thursday, has met wide scorn in the U.S. only somewhat recently, changing place names in response to broadening opposition to racism has long precedent.

The department ordered the renaming of places carrying a derogatory term for Black people in 1962 and those with a derogatory term for Japanese people in 1974.

The private sector in some cases has taken the lead in changing the offensive term for Native women. Last year, a California ski resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.

A Maine ski area also committed in 2021 to changing its name, two decades after that state removed the slur from names of communities and landmarks, though it has yet to do so.

The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman.” But over time, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women, experts say.

California, meanwhile, has taken its own steps to remove the word from place names. The state Legislature in August passed a bill that would remove the word from more than 100 places beginning in 2025.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to decide whether to sign the bill into law.

Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

Lanie Lee Cook with FOX31 contributed to this report.