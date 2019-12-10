Colorado Petco Stores cited for more than 80 animal welfare violations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Records by the Department of Agriculture revealed that 12 Petco stores in Colorado including three in the Springs were hit with more than 80 animal welfare violations of the states Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) Program from January to July of 2019.

PETA said the stores lacked essential documentation, including written agreements with licensed veterinarians, proof of veterinary examinations of animals imported from other states, and complete records for the animals they had sold.

Also, many Petco locations were cited for failing to clean and sanitize bathtubs, having rusted doors with dangerously sharp edges, and having “a strong mildew smell.”

The store locations in violation in Colorado Springs are:

1650 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs 80906

3050 North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs 80922

5020 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs 80918

“Petco’s jaw-dropping litany of violations reveals a culture of callousness, indifference, and inaction in which the animals pay the ultimate price,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is calling on caring people to avoid any Petco store until the chain pledges to stop selling live animals and stop letting others die in cages and tanks.”