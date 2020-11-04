Colorado passes Amendment B, undoing 40-year-old law

DENVER — Colorado voters passed Amendment B in the 2020 Elections, which repeals the Gallagher Amendment, a section of the Colorado Constitution passed in 1982, aimed at lowering residential property taxes.

The Gallagher Amendment required 45 percent of the state’s property taxes to come from homeowners, and the remaining 55 percent, from “non-residential” property owners, meaning business owners, farmers, and owners of properties such as vacant lots.

Because residential property values increase faster than non-residential values, the state has had to drop residential tax rates to meet the required ratios.

Amendment B was put on the ballot by state lawmakers. It passed through the Colorado General Assembly with bipartisan support (28-6 in the senate, 47-18 in the house).

According to Kent Thiry, the former CEO of DaVita Health: “One of the things that we love is that Colorado has the third-lowest residential tax rates in America and we want to protect that. Our amendment freezes that rate and in addition makes sure TABOR still applies. No one can raise a residential tax rate or a commercial tax rate without a vote of the people.”

>>TAP HERE FOR MORE ELECTION 2020 RESULTS