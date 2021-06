JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning people about aggressive elks. They want visitors to give wildlife extra space this time of year and to keep dogs on leashes.

Reports of aggressive cow elk are coming in from Evergreen Lake on Upper Bear Creek Road.



Cow elk will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young. You need to give wildlife extra space this time of year and be sure to keep dogs on leashes. pic.twitter.com/nwiLn4PIAU — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 16, 2021

CPW also said this means yielding to them. If you see wildlife on a well traveled path or trail, sometimes you need to avoid them, especially this time of year when deer, elk and moose will be protective of their newborns.