Colorado Parks and Wildlife preps hunters for Leftover Day

CPW prepares for Leftover Day at locations across the state on August 6, courtesy: AP Graphic

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife locations statewide are preparing for Leftover Day on Tuesday, August 6, beginning at 9 a.m.

Leftover Day is the date CPW begins selling licenses that have gone through the draw process but still have a quota remaining. Licenses offered during the draw, but not yet claimed, often represent prime hunting opportunities and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

This is a popular event and, in the past, long lines have formed long before office doors open, as hunters try to get the first shot at prime hunting licenses left over from the draw. Please note, hopeful hunters may also opt to avoid the crowds by purchasing their license online at cpwshop.com or by phone at 800-244-5613.

The 2019 Leftover List is available on CPW’s website, allowing sportspersons to find the specific licenses they hope to purchase on Leftover Day.

You can prepare for Leftover Day by completing the following checklist BEFORE purchases begin on August 6:

If you are an existing customer, log in to cpwshop.com to confirm that you can access your account. If you forgot your password, click the “forgot your password” link to have a new one sent. If you are experiencing issues logging in to your account, please call CPW at 303-297-1192 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. MT) or Aspira at 800-244-5613 (24/7) for assistance. Check that your contact info is correct, including phone, email, and physical mailing addresses. You will need to enter your credit card information when you check out (VISA, MASTERCARD OR DISCOVER) or use a CPW gift certificate. Your credit card on file will not be charged automatically. Once license sales begin, the Leftover List will be automatically updated every 5 minutes. All reissued licenses that were processed prior to the creation of the Leftover List will be available on Leftover Day. Any reissued licenses processed after the Leftover List creation will be available beginning August 13. Remember, the purchase of a license is not official until you click “Submit Payment” and receive confirmation that your order is complete. Licenses are NOT “held” once added to your cart.

Those who plan to purchase leftover licenses at CPW sales agents or CPW offices or parks should be well-prepared before they arrive. If you are planning on purchasing a license, be sure to have the following:

Your driver’s license/state-issued identification card (or valid passport if not a US citizen)

Proof of hunter education: hunter education card​ or a Colorado hunting license with verified hunter education

Your social security number (anyone 12 years of age and older are required to give their social security number, if not already on file)

Your customer identification number (CID), if you have previously purchased a license in Colorado

Proof of residency​, if you are planning to purchase a resident license

A prioritized list of hunt codes for licenses you are interested in

​If purchasing a license for someone else (which can only be done IN PERSON), the buyer must bring the following for the hunter:

A clear copy of both sides of their hunter education card or a previous Colorado hunting license with verified hunter education

Their social security number (anyone 12 years of age and older are required to give their social security number, if not already on file)

Their customer identification number (CID), if they have previously purchased a license in Colorado

A prioritized list of hunt codes they are interested in

You’re advised to call the office or CPW sales agent you plan to visit ahead of time to find out their procedures for Leftover Day, as procedures can vary from location to location.