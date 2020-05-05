Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Campgrounds still closed until further notice

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced all campgrounds in state parks and State Wildlife Areas will remain closed until further notice.

As temperatures rise and stay-at-home orders expire, Colorado residents are heading to nature for some fresh air. While hiking trails and open spaces are accessible for social distanced recreation, camping is forbidden.

“We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us, and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening,” Dan Prenzlow, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said. “Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone.”

CPW is working to implement safety protocols in campgrounds that fit social distancing responsibilities.

Reservations through May 11 have been canceled for a full refund – no action is needed by these customers. pic.twitter.com/QDeFJsysqQ — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 5, 2020

State Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks and enforcing laws and regulations. Park trail closures due to visitation or crowding will be reported on the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) App and the CPW website.