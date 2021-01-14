Colorado National Guard to assist with 59th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the National Guard stand outside the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

DENVER – Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order activating members of the Colorado National Guard to assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“Colorado will proudly do our part, joining 40 other states across our great nation in sending members of our National Guard to the nation’s capital for our country’s upcoming Presidential inauguration on January 20th. The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation’s capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years,” said Governor Polis.

Gov. Polis is taking this action at the request of the Washington, D.C. National Guard. Colorado’s National Guard is made up of 5,600 brave and dedicated members which ensures that the State will continue to have protection at home while some of our members are sent to Washington. At this time, the State will deploy at least 200 members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C. and this is subject to change.