Colorado man kills bear in self-defense

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A camper in Colorado shot and killed a bear after the animal charged the man and his dog at a camping area, authorities said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said the man was camping outside of Nederland, 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Boulder, when he heard his dog barking early Monday, the Daily Camera reported Thursday.

The man said when he left his camper, he saw a bear chasing his dog. After the man called for his dog, the bear started charging at both of them.

Clay said the man then shot the bear, a male weighing about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).

While it is illegal to shoot a bear to protect a pet, Clay said because the man was protecting himself, he will likely not be ticketed.

Clay said the bear had broken into the man’s vehicle days earlier. Officials believe the bear had also been infiltrating other campsites in the area.