Colorado leaders share condolences following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Leaders across the state reflect on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by giving the following statements.

Governor Jared Polis:

“Today Coloradans and our nation mourn the loss of a titan. We have lost a fearless advocate for women and families and someone who never stopped working toward greater equality for all in the eyes of the law. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She spent her incredible career giving a voice to the voiceless and standing up for what is right. Her words and her legacy will live on in all those she has inspired. We will forever be grateful for her contributions to making our country a better place.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser, who served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Our nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an iconic leader, jurist, and role model. Justice Ginsburg changed my life, teaching me about equal justice under the law and what outstanding legal work looks like—an important life-long lesson. For millions around the world, her memory will continue to be a blessing.

Justice Ginsburg’s passing on the eve of the Jewish New Year adds further meaning to a time that calls out for healing and renewal. My heart aches for her family and the broader family of clerks and mentees who have lost a devoted teacher and inspiration. I will miss her deeply and will continue to work to meet her high expectations for justice and rigorous legal work.”

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO):

“Few Americans have done as much as Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pull America closer to its ideals. Her tenacity, brilliance, and moral compass will be deeply missed, especially at this fraught moment. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO):

“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader.”

Rep. Diana DeGette:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero. Her dedication to advancing women’s rights and equality for all was unrivaled, and her presence on the highest court in our land will be deeply missed.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Mitch McConnell and the Republican-led Senate must wait until the next administration is sworn into office, whoever that may be, before considering a nominee to replace her.”

This list will be updated as more leaders express their condolences.

Colorado House Majority Leader Alec Garnett:

“With every decision, every dissent, and every question raised during Supreme Court hearings, Ruth Bader Ginsburg furthered the cause of justice. At 5’1, she was a towering presence — a fierce ally to all those who fought for equality and the improvement of our country and a fearless foe to those who did not. I can only hope and pray that Cory Gardner, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate in Washington will respect the legacy of an American icon, as well as their own rules about Supreme Court appointments during presidential election years, and wait until 2021 to vote on a nominee for her seat.”

Republican Party Chairman Ken Buck:

“Tonight, the country mourns the loss of a great jurist and an influential trailblazer. The thoughts and prayers of Colorado Republicans are with her family and loved ones. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg.”

Former Governor John Hickenlooper:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon, a trailblazer and one of the greatest people to ever grace our nation. Her death is a loss that will be felt for decades, and her life is one that will be celebrated for generations to come. Rest in power Justice Ginsburg.”

Diane Mitsch Bush, former County Commissioner and State Representative:

“Justice Ginsburg fought for justice until her very last breath. She secured reproductive freedom for all Americans and wouldn’t stop until all of us were treated equally under the law. She is and will always be a shining example of what a public servant should be. May her memory be a blessing.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer – a champion for justice, a brilliant legal mind and a legend – and her influence on young women is unmatched. Her impact, and her loss, will be felt for generations to come. RIP #NotoriusRBG“