Colorado leaders react to House impeachment vote

President Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COLORADO — After President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for an unprecedented second time, many leaders in Colorado reacted.

“Today’s bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives was a testament to the sacred responsibility of the legislative branch to provide a critical check on grave and dangerous abuses of the executive. No person is above the law, and it is clear to me that the President committed impeachable offenses, violated his oath of office, and needs to be held accountable for inciting a violent and deadly assault on the symbolic heart of our government. Make no mistake, it should give us no pleasure to impeach a President. We have so much to do, and Coloradans sent me to Washington to deliver on important issues like the pandemic, jobs, health care, and climate change. Trump should have resigned and saved the country from this painful exercise.” U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

“Today’s bipartisan vote in the House is an important step toward defending our Constitution and reaffirming the rule of law. The President’s incitement of a riot against the U.S. Capitol was an egregious abuse of power. We must confront this type of political violence to prevent further lawlessness and to preserve our democracy. We are a nation of laws, and not of men. The House has done its job. Now the Senate must vote to convict.” U.S. Senator Michael Bennet

“Impeachment isn’t a tool that should be used to virtue signal. But that’s exactly what occurred this week. Democrat hypocrisy was on full display with their article of impeachment, censure bills, an unconstitutional 25th Amendment removal attempt, and other attacks to try and punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence Democrats have so frequently and transparently supported in the past. “I voted against today’s article of impeachment and yesterday’s 25th Amendment coup, because these impeachment attempts were not exercised appropriately and because more partisan charades are not what our country needs right now. Rather than supporting these made-for-tv exercises, I urged the House to focus on reopening our economy and supporting America’s small businesses and working families.” U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

“Today’s impeachment vote is a travesty. In the Democrats’ hasty desire to impeach the President, they are willing to trample the Constitution and our political institutions. I condemn the actions of the individuals who stormed the Capitol. However, it is clear that President Trump did not incite this violence. He clearly called for individuals to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard. This is yet another political ploy by House Democrats who hate the President and will do everything in their power to silence the voices of millions of Americans who voted for him. I hope we can move forward together in unity, but the Democrats’ impeachment is an obstacle to that effort. I will not vote to impeach the President.” Congressman Doug Lamborn (R–CO 5th District)

“I will not be voting to again impeach President Trump. Speaker Pelosi gave members just two hours of debate to discuss these rushed articles of impeachment. There were no testimonies under oath, witnesses, sober deliberation, or regular processes of House Judiciary Committee hearings. Speaker Pelosi’s rushed impeachment process undermines the Constitutional process. The riots that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th were despicable and un-American. I disagree with President Trump’s rhetoric during his January 6th speech. Every single person who organized or participated in the riot must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If we are serious about acknowledging this violence, we must recognize the divisive political climate that leaders in this country have created. Republican and Democrat members of Congress alike must lead on this issue by toning down the divisive rhetoric and encouraging unity. This botched impeachment only fans the flames of an already out of control fire. Furthermore, we must open an investigation and hold congressional hearings to determine culpability. I look forward to attending President-elect Biden’s inauguration on January 20th to witness and celebrate the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our system of self-government.” Congressman Ken Buck (R-Colo.)