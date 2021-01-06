Colorado lawmakers react to D.C. unrest

COLORADO—- Several Colorado lawmakers were on the House Floor and Senate Chamber certifying the 2020 election when the riot erupted.

“What’s going on in our state capitol is not acceptable,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) with the 4th District.

Colorado leaders seeking cover as pro-Trump supporters made their way inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

“We cannot tolerate anarchy and we will not tolerate anarchy in this country,” said Rep. Buck in a Facebook video.

Senate Majority Leader, Steve Fenberg also spoke out about the unrest and released a statement with other Senate Democrats saying:

“American democracy is under attack. Nothing short of a siege is raining down on Congress, incited by a president who has refused to give up power after a free and fair election and enabled by those willing to turn a blind eye as our foundational principles are trampled. Our democracy is precious and requires constant vigilance and protection. Today was a harrowing reminder that it can crumble without the efforts of everyday Americans working to keep it strong. Now is the time for every patriotic leader in our nation, regardless of party, to call for peace and an immediate halt to this violent attack. Our country has a rich history of bipartisan cooperation and common sense. We must work together to ensure that these values prevail again and encourage the public to remain peaceful and solemn in the face of those who wish to divide us.”

The majority of Colorado lawmakers were placed in secure lockdown as Capitol Police tried to control rioters, Buck says he was evacuated from the House Floor as protestors breached the Capitol building, while applauding the response of law enforcement.

“When they are overwhelmed by tens of thousands of protesters coming to the US Capitol the deacons to not use lethal force is wise,” said Buck.

Senate Majority Leader Fenberg described the riots as unfortunate and pointed out his thoughts on the President’s handling of the situation.

“I sent a text to my good friend Representative Joe Neguse, it was surreal seeing a still photo of Jason Crow crouched as if he was in a war zone,” said Fenberg. “This is about a man that only thinks of himself and just like a leader of a cult he will put his followers in harm’s way in order to glorify himself.”

Fenberg also calling out Colorado leaders who in the past supported the President’s unfounded claims of a rigged election.

“I don’t think Lauren Boebert or Doug Lamborn or the rest actually believe it was a stolen election,” said Fenberg. “I think they say this a a wing of their party has gotten out of control but either way they are in charge and they are kingmakers.”

“As Americans, we cherish our First Amendment rights, but our right to freedom of speech and expression neither allows nor includes riotous behavior, or damage to life or property. Inciting violence is not the way of democracy.” @MayorofCOS @FOX21News — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 6, 2021