Colorado Lawmakers call on Vice President to visit Colorado, see Space Command infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly all of Colorado’s delegation to Washington teamed up to send a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris. They’re calling on her to visit Colorado in order to see the state’s infastructure and the business community, already in place, in support of the newest branch of the military, Space Command.

The Vice President was recently named Chair of the National Space Council.

“Our skilled workforce is one of the primary reasons why Colorado is at the nexus of space operations for the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense,” the letter said, in part.

The letter was signed by Republicans Rep. Doug Lamborn and Rep Ken Buck as well as Democrats Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Rep. Dianne DeGette.

Lawmakers point out Colorado has the largest per capita space economy in the country, with more than 500 workers and 30,000 employees directly employed by the industry. In total, 200,000 people work in space-related jobs.

Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs was temporarily designated as Space Command headquarters through 2024, which came with the addition of thousands of jobs.

“This concentration of technical expertise from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope drives cutting-edge innovation that benefits our entire country,” the letter states.

Earlier in 2021, the Trump Administration announced that Space Command, the combatant command to the newly created Space Force, would relocate from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Amid implications that the decision was based on political favors, Colorado’s Delegation and local leaders, such as Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, have called for the decision to be reviewed and investigated.

“The ongoing success of these missions and installations in assessing and mitigating vulnerabilities in space further reaffirms Colorado as the best permanent home for the U.S. Space Command,” the letter said. “At a time when the threats in this domain are growing by the day, our nation can ill-afford the delay, expense, and attrition associated with relocating Space Command.”

Sen. Bennet has worked with former Sen. Cory Gardner, a republican, as well as the current Commander of Space Command, John Jay Raymond, to highlight what Colorado has in place that supports Space Command, including eight of the nine Space Deltas (the Space Command equivalent of an Army Brigade).

The involved lawmakers underscored the local qualified workforce as one of the main reasons why Colorado should be Space Command’s permanent home.