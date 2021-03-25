Colorado lawmaker sends letter to Biden administration urging importation ban on assault weapons

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Democratic lawmakers are taking a stand days after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder and took the lives of ten people.

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse writing a letter to the Biden administration asking them to ban the importation of military-style assault weapons. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow and Neguse attended a vigil in Boulder hosted by Moms Demand Action.

“It does not have to be this way,” said Neguse. “We can change the laws. We can work to save lives and to protect our communities.”

Neguse spoke to hundreds of people at the vigil hours after leading a letter calling on the Biden administration to set an importation ban on semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.

It is long past time to reinstate an assault weapons ban.



While we make that a reality, there is another step @POTUS can take to help save lives — by banning the importation of these weapons.



Today, proud to lead 60 of my colleagues in asking him to do so immediately. pic.twitter.com/DGoF00u4lE — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 25, 2021

Neguse added, “We believe this is a step the president can take immediately to save lives.” He’s not alone. The letter has been signed by more than 60 lawmakers, including Crow.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. There are laws, and there are common sense things we can do,” expressed Crow.

The Biden administration has yet to respond to the letter, but Neguse and Crow say this community will not be alone.

Crow said, “We are going to continue to support this community for as long as it takes.”

Neguse went on to say both President George H. W. Bush and President Bill Clinton previously issued importation bans during their presidencies.